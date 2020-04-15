WWE News

Vince McMahon angry at RAW script

Vince McMahon was angry during the Monday Night RAW broadcast. The WWE boss was not at all happy with what was broadcast on the live show on the USA Network. The WWE honcho was in a very bad mood, perhaps influenced by the bad news of the XFL bankruptcy. People who were working at the WWE Performance Center tried not to run into him in the halls.

WWE RAW audience

The episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday April 13 It managed to gather 1,913,000 viewers, which represents a decrease of 15% compared to last week’s audience data.

Lios Rush wants to go back to Bobby Lashley

Lio Rush is back in the news. After criticizing his absence from the Cruiserweight Tournament, he has tweeted to Bobby Lashley asking him to get back together and do things right:

HEY BIG MAN! If you’re reading this right now, I’m home quarantined eating a bag of our favorite chips. You know, the red ones! Anyways i watched ya tonight. Hell of a fight and i like the tights… .it’s almost about that time to make things right. 🗣🗣🗣 – Lio (@itsLioRush) April 14, 2020

The big boy. If you’re reading this now, I’m quarantined eating a bag of our favorite fries. You know, the red ones! I saw your fighting hell tonight and I think it’s time to do things the right way.

