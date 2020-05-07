WWE News

Kevin Owens birthday

Today is Kevin Owens birthday that 36 years ago. The Canadian fighter who is at home due to an injury suffered at Wrestlemania 36 has received all kinds of congratulations from the wrestling industry including that of his boss, Vince McMahon.

He’s a fighter, a father, and an inspiration in his own unique way. Happy Birthday, @FightOwensFight! pic.twitter.com/zWecuzehmB – Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 7, 2020

New component for The Robert Stone Brand

Last night we could see on the NXT show that Aliyah came out during the Chelsea Green match against Xia Li, helping the first one. Despite the fact that we know that Aliyah and Xia Li have had their problems in the yellow and black mark, the latest rumors suggest that Aliyah could become the second member of The Robert Stone Brand.

Two things happened earlier tonight… 1. @ImChelseaGreen showed exactly why she is a #TotalPackage and 2. I showed that I’m a nice enough guy to lend a helping hand. #RobertStoneBrand pic.twitter.com/LBcyqCrfNV – #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) May 7, 2020

Mick Foley praises Karrion Kross debut last night on NXT

Mick Foley tweeted last night that Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s post on NXT was just amazing and that it was without an audience, who can not imagine how it could have been with the NXT audience in the stands.

That entrance by @WWEKarrionKross and @ Lady_Scarlett13 is epic, even without fans. Just imagine the reaction when #WWENXT is back in front of live audiences again. That’s a main-event duo right there! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G4YrEckQ5w – Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 7, 2020

