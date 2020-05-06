WWE News

WWE News

CM Punk the WWE Hacker?

During this week’s WWE Backstage broadcast the WWE Hacker did his thing again. On this occasion he interrupted the broadcast of the program using the phrase Do i have everybody’s attention now. This is one of the phrases used by CM Punk in WWE, reason why the speculations have begun to grow in the social networks. Will CM Punk be the WWE Hacker?

Is CM Punk the #WWE hacker? The hacker interrupted the #WWEBackstage broadcast using the words “Do i have everybody’s attention now”, indicating the date of #MITB and the coordinates of the Performance Center. This is one of the phrases used by CM Punk in WWE. pic.twitter.com/fjJTzrGocC – Planet Wrestling (Wrestling and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 6, 2020

Would you like to see CM Punk as the WWE hacker?

Ted DiBiase and his children in legal trouble

The DiBiase family could be in serious trouble. Mississippi state authorities have sued them for embezzlement. Also, the former FCW fighter Brett DiBiase was arrested for falsifying documents.

It seems that the family had set up a system to avoid paying taxes on the money they received, using as a cover the church of which the WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase is pastor.

