WWE News

WWE News | Planet Wrestling brings you the latest WWE News. What has happened in the largest company in the world today?

Company plans for Cesaro

Cesaro is one of the greatest talent in WWE although the company does not see it that way. The Swiss fighter has now revealed the company’s plans for his closest future and that is that in a broadcast on his Twitch channel, the fighter said that the company has told you that it will not participate in the Money in the Bank event.

Arn Anderson also spoke about Cesaro recently and mentioned that the fighter is someone who is not loved by the office and who does not understand why, why they must be the only ones who do not see the quality of the fighter.

Sarah Logan will not return to WWE

Sarah Logan Last night he published an update on his Instagram account where we could see a photo of the fighter in her fight against Shayna Baszler on April 13, which was her last appearance in the company with Never Again text. Something that seems to make it very clear that the fighter will not return to the company.

Bianca Belair appears in WWE Main Event

The fighter who has not fought in WWE RAW since her debut alongside Street Profits in the post-Wrestlemania RAW, has had a match in the Main Event program this past week. Belair faced the Chilean fighter Catalina.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.