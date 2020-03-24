Despite the worldwide quarantine by COVID-19 theme, WWE He is still working, which is appreciated, since almost all sports are already suspended. Now also, the company announced that WWE network content will be completely free to support.

Follow us on Facebook

Will Jeff Hardy leave WWE? Matt Answer this

Through a statement, WWE announced that for a limited time the content will be free, so you can enjoy multiple events and documentaries.

“From today, WWE is pleased to unlock a large portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary content on demand, including all WrestleMania in history, countless pay-per-view shows, original documentaries and more, for a limited time ”, says the document released on the company’s website.

With this, they join other digital platforms that help prevent people from going out and so the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.

Show player