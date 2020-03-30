WWE Network special schedule for Wrestlemania week 36. Starting today, we bring you the WWE Network special schedule.

WWE Network special schedule for Wrestlemania week 36

The week of Wrestlemania is already here and WWE has prepared a special program for its Network that we leave you here so you do not miss anything.

Monday March 30

Edge’s Best WrestleMania Matches – Starting at 9pm in Spain, relive the best Edge matches in the show of the shows.

Tuesday March 31

The Broken Skull Sessions – Uncensored Versions (TV-MA) – From 4pm.

For the first time, previously aired episodes of “Stone Cold,” Steve Austin’s unrestricted talk show will be presented uncensored and unfiltered.

15 Greatest WrestleMania Title Matches of the Last 15 Years – From 4pm.

Edge vs. The Undertaker, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, Batista vs. John Cena. Check out these bouts and others in the top 15 WrestleMania Title Matches of the past 15 years, presented by Snickers.

Shawn Michaels ’Best WrestleMania Matches – From 9pm.

They call him Mr. Wrestlemania for something. Relive the best HBK matches in the biggest show of the year, Wrestlemania.

Wednesday, April 1

WWE’s The Bump – from 4pm.

AJ Styles and Humberto Carrillo will be the guests in WWE’s The Bump.

Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches – From 9pm.

From fights with The Undertaker to World Championship bouts, check out the best The Game matches at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair’s 8 Most Memorable Matches – From 9pm.

Experience the best eight matches of The Queen with classic fights against Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey and Asuka.

Thursday, April 2

Where Are They Now ?: Eva Marie & Snitsky – From 4pm.

Find out what Eva Marie and Snitsky, two of WWE’s most unforgettable superstars, are doing today in a new episode of Where Are They Now?

WWE Dream Match Mania – From 7pm.

WWE Superstars comment on simulated dream matches in the form of a video game.

Stone Cold’s Best WrestleMania Matches – From 9pm.

No superstar ruled the Age of Attitude like Steve Austin. Watch the best WrestleMania matchups of the Texas Rattlesnake during one of the most beloved periods of sports entertainment.

Best of WrestleMania Theater – From 9pm.

Experience your favorite WrestleMania matches like you’ve never seen them before with the Best of WrestleMania Theater.

WWE NXT UK – From 9pm.

See top UK competitors in a new episode of NXT UK, featuring a 20-man Royal Battle to determine the next rival for NXT UK champion WALTER.

This Week in WWE – Starting at 1AM

Scott Stanford and Alyse Ashton update you on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE NXT – Starting at 4AM

Catch up on last night’s episode of NXT, the last stop on the black and gold mark before WrestleMania.

Friday, April 3

WWE Untold: HBK vs. Angle – From 4pm.

Learn the full story behind the incredible WrestleMania 21 showdown between Mr. WrestleMania and The Olympic Gold Medalist, with interviews with Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Johnny Gargano, and Michael Cole.

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak – From 9pm.

Relive the best matches of The Phenom at The Show of Shows, including the most memorable battles of its legendary WrestleMania Streak.

Best WrestleMania Ladder Matches – From 9pm.

Superstars always raise their level at WrestleMania, but these exciting and reckless Ladder Matches will take them to a new level.

205 Live – Starting at 4 AM

The most exciting and fearless competitors under 205 pounds have their show on the WWE Network.

Saturday, April 4

WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre – From 4pm

WWE Network cameras follow Drew McIntyre as he triumphs at WWE Royal Rumble and prepares to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Randy Orton’s Best WrestleMania Matches – From 9pm.

Relive Randy Orton’s best WrestleMania matches, and some unforgettable RKOs out of nowhere, against the biggest names in WWE.

WWE’s The Bump – At 7pm

The countdown to WrestleMania 36 continues in a new episode of WWE’s The Bump, with appearances by WWE Superstars.

WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Part 1 – At 00 AM

An expert panel will provide an in-depth analysis in the hour before Wrestlemania 36 Part 1.

WrestleMania 36 Part 1 – At 1 AM

The Showcase of the Immortals returns to WWE Network for the first part of the unprecedented two-night extravaganza. Emanating from the WWE Performance Center, this year’s WrestleMania will be presented by former NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

Sunday, April 5

WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain – From 4pm.

This new installment of the popular WWE Network docuseries takes you behind the scenes of the Hall of Famer’s arduous and tireless journey back to the ring.

WWE’s The Bump – At 7pm.

The WWE The Bump team presents the preview of the second night of action on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Part 2 – Streaming at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Experts from the WWE join the Kick Off panel to break down the most important matches of WrestleMania 36 Part 2.

WrestleMania 36 Part 2 – Streaming at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night returns for the second night, presented by Rob Gronkowski and with great matches and titles

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.