John Cena takes over in WWE

John Cena has been WWE’s main star for many years. The fighter has said that it is time to give the relief to another fighter. During an interview for the After the Bell podcast, the former champion made the following statements:

John Cena wants a new leader for WWE

WWE needs a new leader right now, but I’m not sure they can produce it. Currently it is very difficult to create a star that everyone likes. The public is very divided and that is an additional complication.

About the different brands of WWE

The audience is now very divided. Before they were from RAW or SmackDown, now they see the program that gives them the best quality, and sometimes it is NXT. The problem now is that there is a lot of interaction on social networks, watching the show through a screen and these feelings can never be compared to those that we can experience in a live show.

What do you think of the sports entertainment situation?

I see sports entertainment differently than others and I think the business is growing a lot. When I say that there is no leader, I mean it with good intention, because I see many superstars with great potential. Maybe WWE doesn’t need a leader and I’m the one who is rooted in the past. My beginnings as a rapper were very difficult, until they gave me the freedom to be myself, since they had no ideas for me. We all feel things in the dressing room and we cannot deny that feelings play a fundamental role.

