WWE names the 50 best heel of all time

WWE has released the list with the 50 best heel of all time. Who have been the 50 best rude guys in the history of the company?

Number one went to ‘Rowdy’ legend Roddy Piper, followed in second place by Ric Flair and his fellow The Four Horsemen. The Mr. McMahon podium closes.

Complete list of the 50 best rude guys in WWE history

50. Batiste

49. ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

48. Vickie Guerrero

47. Mark Henry

46. ​​The Iron Sheik

45. Andre the Giant

44. Eric Bischoff

43. Eddie Guerrero

42. Brock Lesnar

41. Kane

40. Don Muraco

39. The Dudley Boyz

38. CM Punk

37. Ernie Ladd

36. Ivan Koloff

35. Paul Heyman

34. Abdullah the Butcher

33. Terry Funk

32. Randy Orton

31. Kevin Sullivan

30. Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler

29. Raven

28. The Fabulous Moolah

27. Paul Orndorff

26. Nick Bockwinkel

25. Vader

24. Harley Race

23. Sgt Slaughter

22. The Undertaker

21. Freddie Blassie

20. Edge

19. Jim Cornette

18. Killer Kowalski

17. Mr Perfect

16. Sherri Martel

15. Chris Jericho

14. The Original Sheik

13. The Fabulous Freebirds

12. JBL

11. “Ravishing” Rick Rude

10. Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

9. Gorgeous George

8. Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

7. ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham

6. Triple H

5. ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan

4. The ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase

3. Mr. McMahon

2. Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen

1. ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper

Do you agree with the listing?

