WWE names the 50 best heel of all time
WWE has released the list with the 50 best heel of all time. Who have been the 50 best rude guys in the history of the company?
Number one went to ‘Rowdy’ legend Roddy Piper, followed in second place by Ric Flair and his fellow The Four Horsemen. The Mr. McMahon podium closes.
Complete list of the 50 best rude guys in WWE history
50. Batiste
49. ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage
48. Vickie Guerrero
47. Mark Henry
46. The Iron Sheik
45. Andre the Giant
44. Eric Bischoff
43. Eddie Guerrero
42. Brock Lesnar
41. Kane
40. Don Muraco
39. The Dudley Boyz
38. CM Punk
37. Ernie Ladd
36. Ivan Koloff
35. Paul Heyman
34. Abdullah the Butcher
33. Terry Funk
32. Randy Orton
31. Kevin Sullivan
30. Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler
29. Raven
28. The Fabulous Moolah
27. Paul Orndorff
26. Nick Bockwinkel
25. Vader
24. Harley Race
23. Sgt Slaughter
22. The Undertaker
21. Freddie Blassie
20. Edge
19. Jim Cornette
18. Killer Kowalski
17. Mr Perfect
16. Sherri Martel
15. Chris Jericho
14. The Original Sheik
13. The Fabulous Freebirds
12. JBL
11. “Ravishing” Rick Rude
10. Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts
9. Gorgeous George
8. Bobby “The Brain” Heenan
7. ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham
6. Triple H
5. ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan
4. The ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase
3. Mr. McMahon
2. Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen
1. ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper
Do you agree with the listing?
