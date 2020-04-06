Despite the problems that the new coronavirus, WWE continue with its plans and it was already announced Money in the Bank for May 10.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

In the great event of the McMahon company, it was made official that the plans continue to be as planned and the next PPV will take place precisely on Mother’s Day.

A few days ago it was rumored about a possible suspension of work by the stars of the WWE; However the COVID-19 continues without overturning the plans.

Depending on how the problem of pandemic, it will be known if the Money in the Bank It may already be with the public or if it will continue performing without people in the Performance Center.

Show player