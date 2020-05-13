objective

The rosters of the red and blue brand were cited for WWE Money in the Bank in one of the central buildings of the company thinking of conquering and being the first to take the briefcase that sends you directly to the orbit of the championship. It has been very even in terms of the fighters of the brands.

With the surreal entrance, of the men in the gym, and the women on the first floor, anything could be thought of in this fight. The 12 collided in a food war sparked by Otis. Rey was hardest hit by receiving Shayna’s surrender move and Otis and Nia’s collision.

Asuka is the first winner of WWE Money in the Bank

If we have to highlight Asuka in any way, it is for being the least predictable in the fight. The first to knock everyone down and take the elevator. In each plant he found an exit to continue advancing, something that annoyed his opponents who were always one step behind.

Dana thought she had taken the briefcase, but Stephanie made it clear that he really was on top. Shayna, the ruthless woman, was overwhelmed by so many participants. Lacey knew how to position herself to give good right hands. It was the closest to victory.

Nia discarded Carmella when she was able to break the food table with her body. He knew how to dominate the entire division, but he was not at the right moment, nor was he lucky enough to win. Asuka was not mistaken in her briefcase, she pulled Corbin from above to immediately win the victory.

Otis takes the piece of the cake

As for male combat, we have to highlight several moments to remember. The 4 of them inside the elevator, Corbin’s gaze when he breaks the glass of the gym. Aj’s reunion with the dead man. The unexpected visit to Vince. Rey and Aleister launched from above by Corbin.

Rey swallows the submission and the double iron of Otis and Nia. Aj caught in the gym. This time The company has known how to play with its fighters and give them a history and importance to everyone in the fight. In addition to reviewing the career and pace of each one climbing each floor of the building.

Otis as a great protagonist leaves Dana checkered, not the one he had on his head. I deliberately throw food in my face, one of them was Paul Heyman. At the top of the building were four who really had enough opportunities to take it away.

Bryan was left blank at Aj’s resistance. An Aj, who grabbed and was the first to hold it in his hands. But the entrance of the seventh participant Elias made him freeze and the briefcase slipped, falling into Otis’s hands. The clear winner and winner of the night. It is at its best.

For its part, the company did not repeat the fiasco of last year and the star participant ended the dreams of a ruthless Corbin with everyone. If Otis’s luck doesn’t smile, Corbin would have been the clear winner. He knew how to eliminate his rivals one by one, but due to external factors, he could not take his piece of cake.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.