WWE Money In The Bank is canceled due to coronavirus

The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland announced this afternoon that the PPV WWE Money in the Bank 2020 has been canceled. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below the announcement of Royal Farms Arena:

«The WWE Money In the Bank event originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10 in Baltimore has been canceled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase «

A very special message to our devoted WWE FANS from the WWE ➡️https: //t.co/ChQY3WyJ5d pic.twitter.com/wmDHvc87bI – Royal Farms Arena (@RoFoArena) April 9, 2020

The arena tweet includes an unlisted live event promotion from WWE’s official channel.

The WWE website does not have MITB 2020 in your calendar of events from this announcement of the arena where the event was to take place

According to the wrestling portal PWI Online, previously there were rumors that the event WWE Money In the Bank 2020 it was probably going to be canceled. There was also the possibility that the event could be recorded from Performance center due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

WWE has not announced what will happen with the Pay Per View, but this announcement from the arena confirms that it will not happen as planned in the city of Baltimore next month.

WWE Money In the Bank 2020 It is scheduled to be the event after WrestleMania 36. From Planeta Wrestling we will be attentive with the update of this note.

