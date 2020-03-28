WWE Money in the Bank could change the date

WWE Money in the Bank may change dates. The show should be held on May 10 in Baltimore, Maryland but could be postponed.

Now that we know that it has been recorded Wrestlemania to air next April 4 and 5 And all the problems there have been for its realization due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems that WWE is already looking towards its next PPV, which should be Money in the Bank, on May 10.

Today, the company is considering two possible solutions for this PPV, the first and the one we all want is that the PPV can be held with the public and in the place where it would be necessary to celebrate it. But in WWE they know that the problems with the coronavirus can go a long way and the other solution they consider is the possibility of changing the date of the event.

Why change the date of the PPV?

The reason for the date change would be for Fights Money in the Bank directly, since the company has always had the idea of ​​doing two or three fights with the briefcase at stake and where eight fighters intervened in each of the fights.

This is something that WWE has seen that it cannot do if the event is held under the current circumstances of the United States, where they can only record with a small group of people and never more than 50 people in the same place.

So if the situation continues, what the company is considering is a possible change of dates of the PPV and delay it until a time when it can be held in better conditions.

