WWE Money In The Bank: Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt and retains the Universal Championship

In WWE Money In The Bank, Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt and retains the Universal Championship. During the match Braun Strowman returned to wearing the black sheep mask.

Universal Title Fight: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

The fight begins with Braun Strowman throwing Bray against the corner and then they proceed to a fight of which, Braun Strowman easily collapses Wyatt. Bray tries to give him the odd right hand but Braun stops him. Strowman takes it out ringside and continues to dominate for a moment. However, the moment comes when Braun’s avalanches are not very precise and this specifically has caused Bray to resume the rhythm after leaving his opponent to slam against the commentators’ table. Bray dominates, senton bomb, hits him against the steel stairs … But now prepare the Sister Abigail! Braun tries to put up resistance, but Bray applies a Tornado DDT and a Sister Abigail … 1 … 2 … No! Bray tries to go for the second Sister Abigail but gives him a Chokeslam.

We continue with the fight, Strowman gets out of the ring and puts on the mask of the black sheep. Braun takes off his shirt and kneels before Bray Wyatt. Both fighters hug each other and the puppets appear in the audience.

Braun in the end takes off his mask and was not what he seemed. He stomps on the mask, charges Bray for a Powerslam, and remains the Universal Champion.

The past did not come back to bite @BraunStrowman tonight. #MITB pic.twitter.com/jU0ztziii8 – WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.