WWE Money In The Bank: Bayley defeats Tamina and retains the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Planet Wrestling | WWE Money In The Bank: Bayley Beats Tamina

In WWE Money in the Bank, Bayley retains the SmackDown Women’s Championship by defeating Tamina.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Bayley (s) vs Tamina

The match begins with Tamina dominating Bayley. Tamina’s Suplex reversing a Bayley sleeper hold, covers it, and the count reaches 2. Tamina charges her opponent and places her on the corner. Bayley steps off the corner and Tamina fights back against her with a kick. However, Bayley gets out of the ring and attacks his rival’s leg. Bayley decides to punish Tamina’s leg. The champion continues to attack Tamina and pours water on her face. Tamina grabs Bayley by the neck and tips her opponent a clothesline. Then he sends her against the barricade and re-introduces her to the ring. However, Tamina throws her a superkick and sends her back out of the ring. From one moment to the next, Bayley reverses the combat situation, counting Tamina with a roll-up and the count reaches 3.

RESULT: Bayley defeats Tamina to retain the female SmacKDown title.

Sasha Banks attacked Tamina after the match.

