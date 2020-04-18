WWE Money in The Bank 2020 card

WWE Money in The Bank 2020 card | WWE will celebrate MITB 2020 at its headquarters and the briefcases will be hanging on the roof of the building.

WWE stunned everyone during SmackDown on April 17 by announcing that the Titan Tower would host WWE MITB 2020. The show will take place at the company’s headquarters.

Confirmed bouts

These are the battles already officially confirmed by WWE:

Money in the Bank ladder match female: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks vs. a fighter to be determined.

Money in the Bank ladder match male: Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio / Murphy vs. Aleister Black / Austin Theory vs. Apollo Crews / MVP vs. Drew Gulak / King Corbin vs. a fighter to be determined

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Rumored fighting

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Carmella and Dana Brooke

Raw Tag Team Championship: Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

John Morrison vs. The Miz

