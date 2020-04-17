WWE Money in The Bank 2020

WWE Money in The Bank 2020 | Dave Meltzer has released the possible WWE MITB 2020 card. What matches will we see this year?

The event will be held behind closed doors on May 10 at the Performance Center.

Confirmed bouts for MITB 2020

This is what has been confirmed so far for MITB 2020:

Men’s WWE MITB Ladder Match

Women’s WWE MITB Ladder Match (Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler confirmed)

Rumored matches for MITB 2020

The rumored fighters for the men’s MITB are Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy and Apollo Crews. Two more fighters are yet to be determined. As for the female MITB, Naomi could also be in the ladder match.

This would be other rumored matches:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Carmella and Dana Brooke

Raw Tag Team Championship: Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Uses

