WWE Money in the Bank 2020. Analysis

By Alejandro Casañas

The ladder fighting experiment at headquarters was a disaster plus a laugh winner.

WWE took another risk in times of a pandemic. The cinematic experiments of the Boneyard and the FireFly Fun House Match were correct. In this case the MITB ladder fights were at the Vinnie Mac company Headquarters in Connecticut it was a complete disaster.

The men’s and women’s ladder fights over the briefcase were alternately taped and presented as skits. While there were comical moments, the fight had too much laughter and being cheesy at times.

The mistake in the Edge vs. Orton fight was the repetitive effect of hitting without original spots. The same thing happened in this fight. Above in the ring there were no crazy spots with stairs.

The winners were Asuka and Otis. The Japanese is now the first in history to win the briefcase and the Royal Rumble. While giving him the win was a success, giving it to Otis was a complete surprise and disappointment.

While Rusev was fired and others like Ricochet are wasted, Otis won MITB. Otis has been gaining ground with his rivalry with Ziggler and the romance with Mandy. But the fact that a comedy fighter has won above the cited examples or Black (who was in the fight), is aberrant.

Vince has fallen in love with the member of Heavy Machinery. Over the end of the fight he was run over with Styles dropping the briefcase for Otis to grab.

The PPV was 2 hours and 14 minutes, but it was close to being a December to Dismember. The pair opener was good and McIntyre vs Rollins was a great world championship fight. Outside of that, the show was mediocre. WWE continues to fan in the pandemic.

Worst of all, since 2016 the men’s MITB winners have been bad decisions (Sandow, Corbin, Strowman, Lesnar). And even if it is cliché a lot is still for the head of the company, Vince McMahon. Who would have thought that from that first version of MITB at WrestleMania 21 they would have degraded something to this point.

Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The fight had an introduction from each fighter and fighter. Asuka was introduced but didn’t come out until all the others fell on the plank from a balcony. The female fight started in the lobby and the men’s fight in the gym.

From there there were different spots of men using the devices in the gym. In the women’s Asuka I take advantage of using the elevator.

Much of the fight turned into a comedy movie sketch or gag. Everyone running down hallways or up stairs. Daniel Bryan looked so out of place.

The fight had cameos like Bruce Prichard’s as Dr. Love in the toilets; Doink also had his moment.

There were winks at the Taker with Styles looking at a poster of the Deadman and entering a room set. The fight became more and more cheesy with a slip from Dana Brooke or in the boardroom believing that she had won by grabbing a fake briefcase.

On top of everything we had terrible editing cuts. Stephanie McMahon was one of them or Lacey Evans giving Carmella the right hand Women’s Right. Heyman’s cameo food fight included was too much. Asuka who had taken the elevator should have already reached the ceiling. That is called lazy writing.

Around there Nia made a powerbomb to Carmella on a table; very soft spot but. Also women and men attacking each other for brief moments lacked all logic.

After another cheesy cameo (John Laurinaitis), the others were finally able to catch up to Asuka. Not much happened in the ring, more than generic sequences of climbing the ladder. Fortunately Asuka won more than deserved. Remember how she was mistreated when she was not in WM last year. Natural charisma with its dances, promos in Japanese and its undeniable quality in the ring.

In men, the most genuine moment of comedy was when Styles and Bryan entered Vince McMahon’s office. Upon reaching the ceiling, Corbin threw Rey and Black overhead into the void. A very soft spot for how they showed it.

Of the few moves in the ring, we had AJ’s Phenomenal Forearm to Otis with another poorly cut edit. Corbin and AJ lowered the briefcase but Styles kept it. Before going down he released it and it fell to Otis. Essentially Styles should have won the fight. The end was terrible and Otis winning the same.

The Heavy Machinery member likes Vince but is a comedy fighter including his finisher. Who knows if he loses the briefcase before using it or if he loses in the fight. Or if you use it for couples titles. It’s another winner waste, having Black in the fight.

Both rating: 2 stars

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre had the second defense of his WWE title. The question here was not to see if Drew and Rollins could have a good fight. Both had already had it on RAW but with Drew as heel and Rollins baby face. Now the roles were reversed.

Besides, it was going to be interesting how to make a Rollins victory look credible. All because of the fact that McIntyre was dominant against Lesnar in Mania.

The fight lasted 20 minutes and it was fantastic. A clean world championship fight. Drew is an athletic monster and Rollins was motivated.

McIntyre started dominating with his bigger size with tackles and chops. Rollins was able to take oxygen with a kick to the champion’s knees. Monday Night Messiah followed with a stop outside the ring and inside a Sling Blade. Seth had good psychology attacking Drew’s knee with a half crab, STF and then his back and neck with a crossface.

Seth’s repeated offensive of bumps and flying knee strike was consistent due to the monster character of the champion. A great spot was when the Scotsman caught Rollins in the air at ringside; Immediately afterwards he made a belly to belly suplex at the commentators table.

In the ring, McIntyre showed off his arsenal with belly to belly suplexes and a big boot. Drew later did an aesthetic Spinebuster quickly followed by a rollup. It’s those things that make McIntyre different.

Rollins responded with superkicks and a frog splash. Drew just like vs Lesnar, got up after 1 second count. Another great spot was the combo of Seth from Superplex and Falcon Arrow. Drew dodged the Blackout stomp to connect his brutal undertook DDT Future Shock. A good false ending.

Another great spot was Drew’s Spider German hanging on a corner. Seth avoided the Claymore kick with superkicks and the blackout stomp left the best false end of the match.

In the end Drew avoided the Blackout stomp. In a great sequence they exchanged a header and a superkick and Drew bounced on the ropes made his Claymore kick for the count of 3. There was no intervention from Murphy and in the end Rollins accepted the champion’s handshake.

Rating: 4 stars

Bayley (c) vs Tamina

SD Women’s Championship

The fight was better than expected. Still Tamina at 42 years old is not going to improve and she can barely move. Bayley was the heel and made moves that Tamina would normally do. Tamina from babyface does not impact at all.

The best thing about the fight was the psychology of Bayley attacking Tamina’s leg. There was a good counter from Bayley to a superkicks making a key to the leg.

Tamina was foolishly distracted by Sasha and Bayley surprised her with a crucifix when she wanted to do her Samoan Drop.

Rating: 2 stars 3 rooms

Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Universal Championship

The fight was weak to be for a world title. And even though it was 10 minutes, that’s too much for Braun Strowman and his limited arsenal.

Bray without the Fiend lost as many expected. The fight was better than expected but with little substance. The best was Bray doing a DDT tornado and his Sister Abigail for a good false end.

Best of all were the storytelling winks with Braun fooling Bray by donning the ancient Wyatt Family’s black sheep mask. Bray won with a Powerslam.

Rating: 2 stars

The New Day: Big E and Kofi Kingston (c) vs Forgotten Sons: Blake and Cutler vs Miz and Morrison vs Lucha House Party: Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The fight was a good opener and at the level of the threesome fight they had on Smackdown. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado were the MVP of the fight and therefore the most active.

The Forgotten Sons are looking better and better. In the end there was no expected change of title. The New Day held onto when Big E caught Metalik in midair to apply his Big Ending. It wouldn’t be uncommon for couples titles to be a hot potato. This is how WWE likes to book the tag team scepters.

Rating: 3 stars a half

Rating of the show: 6 out of 10

