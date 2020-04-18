WWE MITB will take place at the WWE offices

WWE MITB 2020 will be held at WWE headquarters. Although at first it seems one of Vince McMahon’s revolutionary ideas, the concept has already been used by the Japanese wrestling company DDT.

DDT and his show in the offices

On March 3, 2019, the company Dramatic Dream Team, specialized in comic combats, held a show in the offices of the Abema company. Several floors of the Abema Tower were used by the fighters to give different battles. These were the results of the show:

1st Floor Entrance & Studio: Danshoku Dieno, Makoto Oishi & Yuki Ueno defeated Sanshiro Takagi, Kazusada Higuchi & Mizuki Watase

4th Floor AbemaTV Office: Miyu Yamashita & Mina Shirakawa defeated Natsumi Maki & Yuki Aino

5th Floor President’s Office: Akito & Shunma Katsumata defeated Bull James & Antonio Honda

11th Floor Lounge – Penalty Kick Showdown: Pokotan Vs Zelvy-kun ended in a draw

Rematch: Zelvy-kun defeated Pokotan.

16th Floor Spirit & Tech Room: Konosuke Takeshita & Yuki Iino defeated Shiro Koshinaka & Gota Ihashi (w / Yuka Kuramochi)

9th Floor Legal Compliance Office – Hardcore Tag Match: HARASHIMA & MAO defeated Isami Kodaka & Daiki Shimomura

15th Floor Office – Ketsu Kick Tag Death Match: Danshoku Dieno, Konosuke Takeshita & HARASHIMA (w / Kurochan) Vs Sanshiro Takagi, Daisuke Sasaki & Tetsuya Endo ended in a tie for time limit.

A different WWE PPV

WWE will issue a different PPV than what we were all expecting. WWE MITB could have some Hollywood-style choreographed combat, as we’ve already seen at Wrestlemania. Be that as it may, and although the idea is not original, WWE has managed to arouse the interest of its followers again.

