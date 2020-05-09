WWE could move SummerSlam out of town due to Covid-19. The Mayor of Boston announced last night that he would not allow mass events until after September.

WWE may move City SummerSlam due to Covid-19

SummerSlam it could be held in another city this August after the statements of the mayor of Boston made yesterday afternoon.

The Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh announced that he plans a safe opening for the city and that therefore all the parties and festivals that were announced for the summer have been canceled, including Labor Day on September 7. In addition, he also reported that all the massive events that were organized to take place in Boston had to find another location if they wanted to do them, as is the case of WWE with SummerSlam.

As we already know SummerSlam is announced to be held on Sunday August 23 at the TD Garden in the city of Boston with NXT on August 22, SmackDown on August 21, and RAW on August 24 on the same premises.

As of today and as we already mentioned, WWE still wants the event to be held with an audience since it considers that it cannot have two PPVs of the big four without an audience consecutively, with which it will be working on a Plan B to move the event.

The first rumors indicate that the show could be transferred to the state of Florida due to the greater facilities that the state has regarding public events.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.