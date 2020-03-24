WWE: Matt Hardy talked about whether Jeff is also leaving the company

After a long time, Jeff Hardy was able to return to WWE a couple of weeks ago; however, his brother, Matt, already talked about what could await your future and if you will follow in your footsteps to leave.

With the departure of one of the Hardy’s to AEW, immediately there is talk that the other could do the same, but this when their contract ends.

Jeff You still have time on your contract. Still he has more than a year left due to the time added for his injuries and personal time out of action. But yeah, like Broken matt I would say, never say never, “said the oldest in Talk is Jericho.

Although the plans with Jeff Hardy are still not entirely clear, the former world champion recently stated that he would love to measure himself with Bray Wyatt and he even claims to have big plans if this happens.

