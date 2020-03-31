In the lives of wrestlers, championships are always the greatest longings, something that also happens with WWE wrestler Mandy Rose, who expressed interest in the title.

Follow us on Facebook

ROMAN REIGNS CONFIRMS HIS ABSENCE IN WRESTLEMANIA

The blonde granted an interview and explained that within her plans, she is to be one of the stellar. Although the fighter is not now among the “important”, she does not lose the dream of being the monarch of SmackDown.

“I think The sky is the limit. I think I have much more to achieve and I’ve only been in WWE for a couple of yearsbut obviously becoming a SmackDown Champion is a goal I have in the near future, I hope, ”he said in a chat with After the Bell.

This weekend, Mandy rose will surely be present in WrestleMania 36, ​​when Otis and Dolph Ziggler have your fight.