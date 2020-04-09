Mandy rose he’s a WWE star who is very active in social networks, so now joined TikTok and did an amazing bikini dance.

The blonde fighter that appeared in Wrestlemania did a challenge and then invited some of her friends to do the same in this quarantine by COVID-19.

After making this video, Mandy Rose decided to share it on all her social networks and the reproductions and comments were incredible.

Only on Twitter, the clip already has over 200 thousand reproductions, thousands of comnetarios, RT’s and likes, something that is often repeated in their publications.

Felt cute… might delete later 😜🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/wealvRYWGX pic.twitter.com/bF8eLToiQa – Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 9, 2020

