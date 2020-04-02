The recent weeks in WWE, they had to be developed without an audience by COVID-19, something that is to attract attention, since almost all sports have been postponed, something that Mandy Rose would not look bad, because for her without people there is no show in the ring.

The beautiful and talented star of SmackDown spoke about what has happened and of course what will be a WrestleMania 36 that will not have people to scream.

“I am very curious to see where all this will take us. I think our sport is the only one you really can’t do without fans. I do not know. It’s what I think, “he said for After the Bell.

“I was talking with Corbin on how fundamental our fans are. They tell you when things have to happen and if something works or not. And now you remove them from the equation. Suddenly we go back to NXT, to an empty warehouse at nine o’clock on a Wednesday morning. “

Even though Mandy Rose will not fight at WrestleMania 36, it is very likely to accompany Dolph Ziggler in the corner when he faces Otis.