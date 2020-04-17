WWE makes big changes to its recording schedule.

The company of WWE has decided to continue his television recordings from the Performance center in Orlando due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company will do this by making several significant changes to keep its workers safe.

In accordance with Pro Wrestling Sheet, the officers of WWE They have made the decision to update the recording schedule of the company’s main shows: WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT. In addition, there are recordings of Main Event and 205 Live. These changes are because the company would want its talents to travel as little as possible. It should also be noted that the health and safety measures that are being carried out in the Performance center have continued to develop. These security measures are based on everyone wearing a mask while they are not working, good hygiene, following a social distance outside of performances, etc …

Furthermore, an officer of WWE He has declared the following words about the change of schedule in the company:

We believe that it is now more important than ever to provide people with a detour from these hard times. We are producing content in a closed camera set with only essential personnel following the appropriate measures, also taking additional precautions to take care of our health and well-being. As a brand that has developed in the fabric of society, WWE and its superstars have wanted to provide hope, determination and perseverance.

The recording schedule of WWE is the following:

Saturday, April 25: Two episodes of SmackDown for May 1 and 8

Monday, April 27: issuance of RAW and recording of the episode of RAW from May 4

Wednesday, April 29: broadcast of NXT and recording of the episode of NXT from May 6

Monday, May 11: broadcast of RAW and recording of the episode of Smackdown by May 15

Tuesday, May 12: recording of the episode of RAW May 18 and recording of Smackdown for May 22.

Wednesday, May 13: broadcast of NXT and recording of the episode of NXT by May 20.

Monday, May 25: Issuance of RAW and recording of the episode of RAW for June 1.

Tuesday, May 26: recording of Smackdown for May 29 and June 5.

Wednesday, May 27: broadcast of NXT and recording of the episode of NXT by June 3.

Monday, June 8: issuance of RAW and recording of the episode of Smackdown by June 19.

Tuesday, June 16: recording of RAW for June 22 and recording of Smackdown for June 24.

Wednesday, June 17: broadcast of NXT and recording NXT for June 24.

Monday, June 29: issuance of RAW and recording RAW for July 6.

Tuesday, June 30: Recordings of Smackdown for July 3 and 10.

Wednesday, July 1: issuance of NXT and recording NXT for July 8.

