WWE has a lot going on right now. They wanted to celebrate Father’s Day with a social media post, but someone on the social media team accidentally clicked the wrong button when they wanted to congratulate Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns.

WWE mistakes Kevin Owens for Roman Reigns

The company sent a photo gallery on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day. They included some family photos with WWE superstars, including Kevin Owens. They also didn’t make sure Kevin Owens was tagged in the photo.

Kevin Owens was mislabeled as Roman Reigns in this Father’s Day post. The company corrected this bug, but some eagle-eyed fans quickly caught on.

You can check out this fun little social media botch below. Fortunately, this took place on Instagram, giving them the ability to swipe and edit the post without deleting it.

Surely the social media manager was reprimanded, as these are times when apparently, although there is no hatred, the company tries not to mention Roman much, due to his consent.

In spite of this we wish Happy Father’s Day to both of them and to all the male cast of WWE, who are now parents and are living this great stage in their lives, as well as future parents like Seth Rollins.

