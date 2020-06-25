WWE changed the RAW and SmackDown release schedule this week in a big way, following new positive Covid-19 cases. Now they will record both main shows, on Friday and Saturday.

Main cast superstar has Covid-19

The Wrestling Observer has updated the case, and revealed that several people, including ring talents, have tested positive for Covid-19, this includes one of the superstars who was slated to appear on this week’s recordings (it is speculated that is from the cast of SmackDown). The company will now evaluate its talents, before each scheduled recording.

Some of the WWE talents noted that they were told, that the Covid-19 tests will now be conducted on each recording, and they are expected to be isolated, and kept in their rooms or houses at this point. One person said that this week they will be evaluated twice. For those who were in Orlando, they were warned that there will be two hours of testing today.

Florida is going through a tremendous crisis right now, as it is becoming one of the major foci of infection again, after trying to return to the new normal.

Orlando International Airport terminated 260 of its 500 employees, testing positive for Covid 19. That is the airport that most staff uses WWE superstars.

