WWE looking for alternatives to Los Angeles for Wrestlemania 37

Could we have two years in a row without Wrestlemania with an audience? This that seems so surreal for all wrestling fans is something that also worries WWE and is already planning a Plan B just in case Wrestlemania 37 cannot be held in Los Angeles.

The reason that it could not be held in Los Angeles is that the governor of the state of California has said that he will not allow large events for another year, which would take us to mid-April when Wrestlemania is announced for 28 March.

further the opening of the SoFi Stadium has also been postponed without a date for the time being and that has slowed down the work rate of the works in the stadium, which could also make it unavailable for the celebration of the event.

All this has done as published by Wrestle Votes that the company is already looking for alternatives if the event cannot be held in Los Angeles. Although no city has been said, we shouldn’t rule out tampa after this year it was unable to host the 36th edition of Wrestlemania.

Full disclaimer – it’s far too early to speculate on specific details, however: WWE has begun researching a “plan B” on an alternative site to host WrestleMania 37 if the state of California is not allowing large gatherings and / or SoFi Stadium is not finished on time. – WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 18, 2020

