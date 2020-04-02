The coronavirus issue has managed to stop the most amount of sports worldwide, but WWE is still coping with this, despite the fact that they have now canceled their shows for the month of April.

According to information from Wrestling Inc, it was reported that the McMahon company is already canceling their shows even the sands themselves have begun to report about this unfortunate situation.

We must remember that the four shows of the WWE (Raw, SmackDown, NXT and 205 Live) have been made in the Performance Center.

At the moment, it is not known until when it can be enjoyed again live and with the public.