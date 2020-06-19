The latest #SpeakingOut movement is rapidly spreading throughout the world of wrestling. The first statements were sparked for WWE NXT UK fighters.

Important names such as Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, El Ligero, among others, have been denounced as part of the movement. Matt Riddle was one of the most recent today, where after a couple of hours he has given an official statement, saying that everything is false and will take legal action.

WWE will fire and suspend all fighters who are guilty immediately

Vince’s company stated that it will suspend the superstars who are involved. Mentioning that people are responsible for their actions, and WWE has a zero tolerance policy on domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault.

“People are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for issues related to domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. If a talent is arrested for misconduct, it will be suspended immediately. Upon being convicted of such conduct, WWE talent will be immediately terminated. However, WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be limited or compromised in any way should incongruous evidence of such illegal misconduct be presented to WWE. ”

A superstar can be arrested for his misconduct and will be suspended until his contract could be terminated. Fines could come from cases that present evidence but that will be expected in the next few days.

