Behind the WrestleMania 36, there was divided opinions about the event; However, the WWE legend Kevin Nash defended what was done and ensures that he was entertained.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

Through his Twitter, Hall of Fame member of the McMahon company, wrote a message about the Showcase of the Immortals.

“The company is called World Wrestling Entertainment. And they entertained me. Stephanie McMahon He said, “We are taking this to take you away from where we are.” I was immersed in the show and not watching the news. Thanks, WWE, for going further than any other product has. They did it! ”Wrote the former fighter.

Kevin Nash was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame once again together with the group nWo; However the coronavirus problem It postponed the event that was due to take place last week.

Show player