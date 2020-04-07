The fight between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, had very divided opinions due to what was experienced. After a few hours of transmitting the event, “The Champ” sent a message through their social networks.

The 16-time WWE champion He did not comment on the fight, but he did leave an inspirational message, one of those that he has used a lot during his career.

“When they get an opportunity without direction, take the initiative. Be bold win or lose, do everything you can with that opportunity ”, was the John Cena’s message.

People say that “The Champ” would have had his last match in WWE, at least for a long time.

