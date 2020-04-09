After the fight in WrestleMania 36, speculation about a possible retirement of John Cena, something that increased with a message he left on social networks.

After falling against Bray Wyatt in the Showcase of the Immortals, the 16-time WWE champion He sent a text on social networks, but in the last hours he left one more that makes it possible to see his final departure from the company.

“All things end. When it’s time to go, leave them on hold ”, was the mysterious message that John Cena left on his Twitter.

It should be remembered that before agreeing to fight Bray Wyatt, had left a message about his non-participation in WrestleMania 36.

