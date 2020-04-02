He nearby John Cena retreat makes you wonder who might have the Substitute “role” in WWE, but immediately the name of Roman Reigns, to which “The Champ” replied that.

The 16 times champion of the company considers that “The Big Dog” He is doing extraordinary work, but he did not dare say whether or not he is the ideal substitute.

“Maybe Roman is flirting with it but it’s not like … The truth is that Roman is doing a great job, but we need someone like that. We need a leader to move on and start a new era, ”he said for After the Bell.

John Cena will be present this Friday on SmackDown, also that the weekend they will broadcast their fight against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.