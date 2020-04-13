After many years of asking for the fight between The Undertaker against Sting, it seems this could be close to being arranged.

In accordance with Jerry The King Lawler, WWE is seriously considering that they can carry out combat with something similar to Boneyard Match.

The information taken up by Lucha Libre Online, says that this type of fight, being more “cinematographic” would be easier for both rivals, in addition Sting, who is out due to injury, yes he could.

The Undertaker recently spoke about this and the confrontation he had with AJ Styles, in which he made it clear that he is one of the best fighters.

