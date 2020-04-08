After the loss of Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 36, ​​Braun Strowman was chosen to take the place; Nevertheless, Jeff Hardy was contemplated to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

According to information from Wrestle Talk, the Charismatic Enigma was a real option for the SmackDown “stellar” fight; However, it was not even in theaters.

“There were conversations to give Jeff Hardy that role (fight for the Universal Championship), but ultimately made the decision to put Braun Strowman“Reports the aforementioned source.

It is well known that Jeff hardy is one of the most beloved characters in WWEIn addition, if you were considered to take that important role, it is very likely that in the near future, you can choose to be again champion in the company. but this Friday more will be known about it

Show player