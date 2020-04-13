It seems that the joy of seeing Edge It was not only amateur, because stars have also spoken well of this and Jeff Hardy adds, also ensures that wants to fight once more with him.

The Charismatic Enigma will have WWE’s support once again, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched if The Rated R Supestar were involved with him again.

“When they repeated the Royal Rumble on Raw, I saw ghosts because I had not seen it completely. And it’s good to see that ghost…. Edge. And seeing him back there, something went through my head that says ‘There’s still one more fight between us,’ he said. Jeff Hardy.

It must be remembered that previously, they have already had great rivalries, first in pairs, then personal, but Edge was the catapult missing from Jeff Hardy.

