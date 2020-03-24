WWE: Jeff Hardy Reveals He Wants To Face Bray Wyatt And Has Plans If Achieved

Jeff Hardy barely made his return to WWE a week ago; However, he already has big plans and among them is to measure himself against Bray Wyatt.

“The Charismatic Enigma” revealed that in addition to wanting to face Roman Reigns, he has the desire to meet “The Fiend” and if he does, he already has in mind how to do it.

“I have a lot of crazy ideas and people who have asked me in the last few months, ‘Who do you want to fight so that you have never fought?’ And I just said, ‘Oh, Roman Reigns ’But I keep forgetting about ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. I have all these crazy ideas that could advance this abstract world Between the two of us, so ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is definitely a great dream for me, ”he told The Bump.

At the moment, Jeff Hardy doesn’t have a plan for WrestleMania, something that does have Bray Wyatt, well you have to remember that will face John Cena.

