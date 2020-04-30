The race of Jeff Hardy It has been a constant of problems; However, he knows how to recognize it and he spoke about his last arrestwhere did he say that He asked WWE for help a day before that happened.

The Charismatic Enigma He was very honest about what he has experienced and ensures that everyone his problems have been due to alcohol and addictions you have had.

“After my first arrest for drunk drivingI said ‘that was the first and last time.’ And at that moment, he was sure. I think I even went as far as to say, ‘They’ll never arrest me again.’ And I remember thinking ‘I probably shouldn’t have said that.’ Now, being in rehab, I have learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction. Watching SmackDown, when they released the mugshot photos … They are bigger words. This is a very last chance to do the right thing. I want to get a few more years out of this body and do the best I can, “said the After the Bell minor of the Hardy’s.

I still have legal problems, a black cloud. I have not been convicted of my arrest on October 3, 2019. The day before, I called WWE and said ‘I need help. I need treatment. There is something wrong with me with alcohol. ’ I learned a lot in therapy. Little things, like thinking about a single day, not drinking, not consuming dorgas, and calling my tutor every day and talking to another alcoholic. There is a powerful element in admitting what you were. There’s a big part of my mind that knows that if I never drink again, I’ll never get in trouble. Jeff Hardy plus zero alcohol equals zero problems. All my problems come from alcohol and drugs. “

People say that Jeff Hardy will receive prominence again in WWE, after overcoming his addiction problems and after recovering from his injury.

