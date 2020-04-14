The WWE High Performance Center, located in Orlando, Florida

With the uncertainty surrounding when the coronavirus pandemic will resolve, and waiting for Dana White delivers on her promise to have her “Fight Island” ready and functional in about a month, a decision made in Florida may have given the green light to the holding of contact sports events in the state.

Since many states forced quarantine to exercise social distancing as a way to combat the spread of the virus, WWE has moved its weekly television events – Raw, SmackDown and NXT – and in pay to see its High Performance Center in Orlando.

With the news that WWE will once again offer its live events behind closed doors, it has been learned that the Vince McMahon company can continue to operate because it was declared by the state of Florida as, as unprecedented as it sounds, an “essential business “

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi spoke to Cody McCloud, secretary to the Florida Governor, about the possibility of holding MMA or boxing events in the state.

The answer is hopeful.

I asked Cody McCloud, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, if a UFC event or boxing match could be deemed essential. It could. McCloud: “The memo does not specify specific sports, as long as the event location is closed to the general public.” – Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 14, 2020

The UFC suffered a severe blow the week before when Dana White, under pressure from executives at ESPN and Disney, was forced to cancel the UFC 249 days after finding a location – The Tachi Palace Casino Resort on an Indian reservation outside of California jurisdiction – and re-assembled the entire card.

With WWE getting approval to operate, we may not have to wait for the island White promised to see MMA again.