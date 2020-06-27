WWE discovered multiple positive tests for coronavirus at the company. Currently, none of the WWE superstars have confirmed that they have tested positive, but there could be some important changes.

Despite the current coronavirus situation in Florida, some WWE superstars continue to live their lives with little apparent concern about social estrangement. PW Insider reports that some in the backstage are a little irritated by this practice.

WWE teases its fighters for partying during the pandemic

This is what PW Inside said about it:

A conversation between WWE wrestlers in recent days is disbelief towards those in the locker room who have been socially in bars and gatherings and posting on social media in the wake of everything that has happened since the company started informing them about positive cases of COVID-19.

WWE discovered positive results from coronavirus testing in every part of the company, including the wrestlers, staff, and production team. Each case is troubling. We can only hope that something can be done to stop the spread of this terrible disease. Meanwhile, it is still a very good idea to stay home.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.