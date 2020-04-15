A few weeks ago there was uncertainty about whether WWE was going to have to stop due to the coronavirus; however, it was revealed that the company was declared essential in Florida.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings made this official so they can continue to use the Performance Center which is located in Orlando.

At first it was believed that if they were not named an essential company, they would have to move to do Raw, SmackDown and NXT to another state.

The pandemic in U.S is very strong, so the next WWE PPV, Money in the Bank, it could also be door closed.

