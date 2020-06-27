Tom Colohue of Sportkeeda announces that the situation of the British division of NXT UK is very serious after all the cases of sexual abuse that have arisen as a result of the #SpeakingOut and the company could make the decision to close the British division.

WWE could shut down NXT UK division

WWE NXT UK was officially announced on June 7, 2018, and now two years and a few days later it seems that WWE could be seriously considering closing the division.

The drop that has filled the glass have been the various cases of sexual abuse that have come to light with the #SpeakingOut movement and that they have affected several of the company’s fighters, and although two of them, Travis Banks and El Ligero, have already been fired, the latest news indicates that the company continues to ask fighters and that they may not be the only ones in be fired from the company.

Ligero and Travis Banks have both been released by the #WWE. These are apparently not the only people that the WWE have been asking questions of. – Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 26, 2020

NXT UK an economic ruin

But not only the issue of SpeakingOut is what is causing WWE to consider closing NXT UK, but from the beginning of it division is considered an economic wreck and that he is now paying wages to people who cannot do anything.

It is further recognized that since the beginning of the division, NXT UK has never been economically beneficial to the company and that only NXT UK Takeovers are viableAs what BT Sports pays to broadcast the weekly program in the UK does not cover the division’s expenses.

