Last week, the world of wrestling began to experience a wave of massive declarations of harassment, sexual abuse, indefiniteness, abuse of power and more by the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter and social media. Although multiple accusations have come to the United States, the United Kingdom has been greatly affected, especially the NXT UK brand.

The lightweight, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin among others, were strongly accused, being the first 2 mentioned dismissed from the company, after apparently having guilt in their accusations, as the company made it clear that they would release any fighter who was guilty of some way.

WWE about to cancel NXT UK thanks to #SpeakingOut move

In a recent report from the Sports Keeda portal, it was revealed that WWE is considering closing and removing the NXT UK brand. This is due to the multiple reports of abuse, harassment and more, during the wave of statements by the #SpeakingOut movement. The company is facing the reality that they will run out of many fighters to be able to work in the UK, and while all of this is still under discussion, there are many possibilities that it will happen.

The Speaking Out movement has been a huge scandal for the WWE, which is beginning to consider taking a few moves. Other companies in parallel have started investigations and suspended work, after discovering many of their fighters involved in some of the revealed cases.

For now, we can see what is happening in the coming weeks, but things are certainly complicated at the moment for the UK version of NXT.

