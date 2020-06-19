The sexual assault allegations against David Starr and its widespread impact have fueled the #SpeakingOut movement in professional wrestling, specifically on the UK scene, and many people have come out and shared their unfortunate stories and incidents of mental and physical abuse. Accusations have been leveled against many talents from WWE NXT UK, and the biggest name on the list is Jordan Devlin.

The official statement of the company

A woman named Hannah Francesca revealed on Twitter that she was in an abusive relationship with Devlin, and even posted photos of the bruises on her body that were allegedly caused by Jordan Devlin.

WWE released the following statement via email sent to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes:

“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are investigating the matter.”

It should be noted that the WWE statement specifically referred to the Jordan Devlin case at a time when many other NXT UK Superstars are also under the scanner regarding various allegations.

The list of names is relatively extensive and equally surprising. The accusations and their nature differ from talent to talent.

Some WWE superstars like Big E, Tucker, Pete Dunne, and Shotzi Blackheart also reacted to the #SpeakingOut movement and supported victims who spoke bravely on social media.

I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I’m so sorry you had to endure this. #SpeakingOut – Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 18, 2020

To the strong ones speaking out I salute you! ❤️ – Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 18, 2020

The things I have read today have made me sick to my stomach. To anyone Speaking Out I’m sorry you had to go through these things, thank you for your courage. To my colleagues, if you ever need a confidant at work it would be my honor. Sex abuse needs to end. # SpeakingOut – TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) June 19, 2020

Can’t believe I have to say this but as I’m reading more and more accusations towards people involved in Britwres, it doesn’t matter if I had issues with the abusers in question already or if I considered them a friend. Independent, AEW or NXT UK; all equally disgusting. – Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 19, 2020

WWE emergency meeting

Tom Colohue was the first to report that WWE officials called an emergency meeting to discuss the allegations made against his NXT talents. Colohue noted that an official statement from the company was the expected result of the meeting, and that seems to have happened.

I’ve just been told an emergency meeting has been called by #WWE officials to discuss the accusations coming in against some of their #NXTUK talent. – Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 18, 2020

I can’t begin to speculate. For all I know the only thing that will come out of the meeting is a statement. #WWE https://t.co/iMqJTMMVM5 – Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 19, 2020

News from the meeting is starting to emerge. #wwe https://t.co/101CCFK5v0 – Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 19, 2020

The talents of WWE NXT UK, however, are not the only wrestlers who have been charged, as many wrestlers and personalities from different promotions have also been put in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Jimmy Havoc and Marty Scurll are just a couple of names on a growing list of British talents allegedly accused of abuse.

If people are #SpeakingOut, and being brave enough to do so, the least you can do is listen. – Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 19, 2020

Wrestlers, coaches, and established personalities face the heat, and as time goes by, the #SpeakingOut movement may uncover previously unknown incidents of alleged ‘predatory behaviors’ with more names in the professional wrestling business.

