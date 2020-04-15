WWE: incredible massive dismissal of its fighters due to economic crisis | Instagram

The famous professional wrestling company WWE is in one of its worst moments, because it will have a massive wave of layoffs of their fighters due to the economic crisis what are they presenting.

The health contingency is increasingly affecting the economy of most of the world and this time WWE has also been affected.

That is why Vince McMahon, the CEO of the company, has decided fire 19 of their fighters and even referee.

The fighters who will leave the company are Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, Mike Chioda (referee), EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo, Epico, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Zack Ryder, No Way José and Rusev.

The announcement was made through his official website in a press release, being something really devastating.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU – WWE (@WWE)

April 15, 2020

We have chosen to terminate the contract of some workers, to whom we wish the best success in the future, ”says the WWE statement.

The company also confirmed a temporary permit of some of their producers, including Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Dave Finlay, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Sarah Stock, Shane Helms and Lance Storm.

Drake Maverick, who would take part in the tournament to crown interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, has released a video in your account twitter where it shows very affected by his dismissal, and thanking WWE for giving him the opportunity to fight in the tournament, implying that his participation in it still stands.

In the same video, he couldn’t anymore Broke in tears when he starts talking about his uncertain future, because without a doubt it is something really worrying.

Heath Slater has been one of the others that has shared a sad image where he writes that right now he has no words to describe how it feels.

I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my WWE release, but after 16 years it will take a little over a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for your kind words and support during this time, “he wrote in the image.

This has undoubtedly surprised the millions of fans of the company, as it is a News Really sad and amazing to believe.

