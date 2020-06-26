WWE superstars are unhappy with the company right now. There are multiple confirmed positive cases of Covid-19, and the company does not give a clear answer to its employees, talents, and producers.

The RSN portal reported that the atmosphere in the company’s backstage is “terrifying”, as there is a general feeling of frustration regarding the delicate situation that is being experienced and the lack of information.

WWE hides Covid-19 information from its employees, wrestlers and producers

Reinforcing the reports, the Fightful portal indicated that the superstars have not been given an approximate number of positive cases in the company and therefore, they do not even know who the infected are.

WWE wrestlers have not been informed of even an approximate number of tests conducted, let alone who tested positive. This is a far cry from the way the first positive case was handled three months ago, as WWE provided the name, how it was spread, and an update via internal email.

WWE Superstars, Staff and Executives had to undergo a second test yesterday. They did it inside their cars as an option, to avoid having to enter the facilities. Alexa Bliss commented, how hard the tests were this time.

The current plan remains to record RAW and SmackDown on Friday and Saturday. This is a time of uncertainty and chaos, but WWE is trying to do what it can to continue its weekly shows.

This is undoubtedly the toughest test the company has faced, so far in the quarantine, which represents a threat to the stability of WWE, as more confirmed cases are expected in the coming hours, including stellar superstars, affecting stories. important ongoing.

