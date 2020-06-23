Robert Roode lives in Canada, which caused him a big problem. He was unable to make television recordings of WWE in Orlando due to the travel ban, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the official announcement, it had been revealed that both Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were part of the exchange with AJ Styles that the company had managed.

Now there is a new way that you can allow professional athletes to travel across borders. This was implemented for the NFL, NHL, and NBA, but WWE, Impact Wrestling, and AEW can also use it.

Impact Wrestling used this new method to make television recordings. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson were also brought in from Canada to complete The Dark Order faction on AEW. WWE has not yet exercised this method.

WWE does not know when Robert Roode will return

The RSN portal has revealed that those behind the scenes have no idea when Robert Roode will return. We were explicitly told, “I wish we knew” when asked about the return of the Canadian superstars.

Roode isn’t the only WWE superstar who can’t do the shows. The Singh Brothers are also enjoying a long break in Canada.

Brock Lesnar went to work on the Raw and WrestleMania dates despite the travel ban. He lives in Canada, but was able to use his contacts to cross the border.

