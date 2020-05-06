WWE awards a 100-year-old war veteran the WWE Champion belt after raising over € 36 million against COVID-19

Not all heroes wear capes, and not everyone wearing the WWE Champion Belt has stepped into a ring. WWE has announced that it will honor World War II veteran Tom Moore with the world’s most cherished title in wrestling for his extraordinary feat after raising more than £ 33m (more than € 46m) to support the National System. of Health of the United Kingdom.

With the sole help of his walker, Captain Moore set out to complete 100 laps of his 25-foot long Bedfordshire garden, before his 100th birthday. To do his bit in the fight against the expansion of COVID19 and help mitigate its effects on the British healthcare system, the World War II veteran posted his initiative on a fundraising page.

The fund raising campaign began with the initial goal of raising £ 1,000 in support of the country’s doctors and health professionals. After grabbing media attention and becoming a viral phenomenon across the UK, the war veteran took his last tour of the garden on the day of the anniversary accompanied by the British Army honor guard, raising a whopping 33 million of pounds sterling.

WWE has joined the public recognition of this centennial wrestler by announcing the delivery of the iconic WWE Champion belt on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

Drew McIntyre, the first British Superstar to win the WWE Championship, has stated that “I consider him a true hero. He showed it once with his courage and commitment to his country during World War II and he has done it again at 100 years old with this generous act that has the sole purpose of helping others ”.

“Our mission is to provide entertainment and draw a smile on people’s faces. In this sense, we believe that Captain Tom Moore has embodied one of the most important values ​​of our company by uniting millions of people for a good cause and getting them to share the same illusion. From WWE we want to join your cause and thank you for your solidarity in these moments that we need to be more united than ever. ”

