WWE HALL OF FAME 2021, TODAY APRIL 06

Here we tell you where watch live and FREE, the induction ceremony of the WWE Hall of Fame East Tuesday, April 06, 2021.

The week of Wrestlemania arrives with more force than ever to make the homes of the WWE Universe worldwide.

Recognized names like The Bella Twins, made up of Nikki and Brie Bella, The Great Khali, Rob Van Dam Kane, among others, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, at the Class of 2020 and 2021.

The excitement will continue with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which for the first time, will be lived in two nights, where Raquel González, Finn Bálor and Santos Escobar they will chase, defend and unify their championships.

Schedules WWE Hall of Fame 2021

6:00 pm: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

7:00 pm: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8.00pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

9:00 pm: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of April 7): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of April 7): Spain

TRANSMISSION LINKS

