WWE wrestlers stay home

Several WWE wrestlers will miss Wrestlemania 36. WWE sent them a statement saying that whoever did not want to go to the recordings in Orlando did not have to.

WWE workers confirm that the company has not pressured them to work during the COVID19 pandemic. WWE mailed to its employees that they could stay home and that there would be no retaliation for them. Although this is a good action on the part of WWE, it also has a dark face: None of the employees or fighters get paid if they do not go to work. Talents and company employees in quarantine will not be paid a single penny.

In this bad time there is always someone who comes out to help others, and in this case it has been Rusev, who has donated more than $ 20,000 to WWE employees who have lost their wages.

Rusev donated $ 20,000 to #WWE employees who lost their jobs due to # COVID19 # Respect pic.twitter.com/oGGaOV6Ii5

– Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) March 27, 2020

WWE Wrestlemania 36 card

This is the WWE Wrestlemania 36 card confirmed so far, although it is known that it will not be fulfilled due to the casualties:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison & The Miz (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Bobby Lashley will not participate in Wrestlemania

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group